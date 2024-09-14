Dangote, Oil Marketers shun NNPC, free fuel price @ #1,200 or above

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government seem very serious about deregulating the downstream oil sector fully.

And the thought of NNPC as sole lifter of Dangote oil is gone with the wind.

Although the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, recently announced that only NNPC would lift PMS from the Dangote refinery at the moment.

That will not be again ! Oil marketers stated on Friday that they had already commenced moves to load their trucks with petrol from the plant.

The initial daily supply from the refinery is anticipated to be 25 million litres.

YOUNEWS affirm that the deregulation of PMS prices has now set in fully.

Nobody wants to be at the whims and caprices of NNPC again !

As it is now, many people are fed up with NNPC, All the citizen want is availability of the product at a stable price.

A source said, that “there will be an adequate market for the product. So, people should gear up for a price of about N1,200/litre, even from the depots. I know that many are going to bring in products to stimulate competition.

“In fact, for specifics, our imports should arrive in the country in the next 10 days all things being equal.

So, we are doing both imports and Dangote, and that is the same with most major marketers. I don’t know which imports are going to come in first, but I know that about three or four major marketers are expecting products.

Last week, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, declared that the downstream oil sector had been fully deregulated, as the government was not fixing petroleum products’ prices again.

“What is important is that the government is not fixing prices. This sector is deregulated. And we believe that with the availability of products, the price (of petrol) will find its level. And this is important for Nigeria to know.

“There is enough product in the country to be able to meet the demands of Nigerians, there should be no panic buying. And we also believe that Nigerians need to know that the government is not fixing prices. That is what I want to convey to Nigerians,” Lokpobiri had said.