Edo set for Guber Election next Saturday, Vote buying begins

Signs of Edo gubernatorial election slated for next Saturday is already manifesting .

And vote-buying to win the poll scheduled for next Saturday is already on . All parties are strategizing in a desperate bid to compromise voters.

YOUNEWS understands that parties are ready to do whatever it takes to win this election and that includes paying as high as N20,000 for a vote.

A frontline election monitoring organisation, Yiaga Africa, said both the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress had been inducing voters ahead of the election.

Yiaga expressed worry that the parties had abandoned the election mandate and resolved to induce voters with cash and materials.

The Media Officer of the organisation, Jennifer Dafwat, said the group witnessed and documented political parties and politicians distributing cash, presents, and food items to entice voters.

“Election mandates are becoming less credible as a result of this sad trend. These incidents were primarily noticed or heard about in the Uselu market, Egor LGA, where market women received monetary gifts ranging from N1,000 to N2,000 from the APC and PDP parties during their campaign tours.

“Similarly, PDP campaigners gave wrappers to women who joined the campaign gathering in the Amiebonkhian community of Esan North East LGA. In the Ubiaja community of Esan South East LGA, PDP campaigners also gave several store owners shirts, caps, umbrellas, and as much as N2000,” she added.

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Conference of Registered Political Party, Samson Isibor, described the plans as unwholesome.

He noted that whoever bought votes did not mean well for the masses.

While admitting that it would be difficult for people to reject such offers due to economic hardship, he urged the electorate to vote their conscience.

He said, “What they are engaging in is transactional politics, where buying and selling of votes becomes the order of the day.

YOUNEWS is aware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission are being deployed for the election.

The spokesman for EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said vote buying is an economic crime and the commission would not tolerate it.

“We will not allow any kind of criminality in any form,” he stated.

The same spirit and focus that we have been using to fight all other crimes, will be deployed be the commission to fight criminality including vote-buying.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the electoral body had asked security agencies to go after vote buyers.

“Therefore, it will be a big mistake for any political party to think that its members can engage in vote-buying on election day because law enforcement agents will move against them. I would strongly advise anyone thinking of doing it to have a rethink. Apart from the fact that vote-buying is an electoral offence, it will also go against the spirit and letter of the Peace Accord that the political parties and their candidates signed only on Thursday here in Benin City,” he added.