Ikeja Electric fined N1.41bn For Overbilling Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) 9.11bn for overbilling their customers under estimated billing.

The fine was contained under the September 2024 Supplementary Order of the Multi Year Tariff Order of 2024.

A review of the documents showed that Abuja Disco had the most fines with N1.69bn, followed by Eko Disco with N1.41bn while Ikeja Disco was fined N1.41bn.

Others include Jos Disco with N1.33bn; Port Harcourt Disco, N1.16bn; Benin Disco, N804m; Enugu Disco, N310m; Ibadan Disco, N15m; Kaduna Disco, N115m; Yola Disco, N54m; Kano Disco N20m and Ibadan Disco, N15m.

Issued on August 30, the order, signed by NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, and Commissioner for Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, follows a comprehensive investigation into the Discos’ billing practices.

This penalty, NERC noted, is a response to the Discos’ non-compliance with previous directives aimed at capping estimated billing for electricity consumers.

With the measures, Discos are required to enhance their service delivery and adhere to service-based tariffs.

Also, the companies must publish explanations on their website within 24 hours if they fail to provide a committed level of service on Band A feeders for two consecutive days.

This initiative, NERC noted, would bolster the reliability of electricity supply within their service areas.