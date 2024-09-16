NNPC hikes Petrol Pump Price to N950.22. after lifting Dangote oil

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially released estimated Pump Prices of PMS from Dangote Refinery, Based on September 2024 Pricing.

According to a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, the NNPC said the prices are not set by Government, but negotiated directly between parties on an arms length in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS.

In a flyer released by the verified X (Twitter) handle of the Company, the NNPCL has now set the estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol at N950.22.

The full statement reads:

“The NNPC Ltd has released estimated prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as Petrol (obtained from the Dangote Refinery) in its retail stations across the country.

“The NNPC Ltd also wishes to state that, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS prices are not set by Government, but negotiated directly between parties on an arms length.

“The NNPC Ltd can confirm that it is paying Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as Naira transactions will only commence on October 1st, 2024.

“The NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100% to the general public.

“Attached to this statement are the estimated pump prices of PMS (obtained from the Dangote Refinery) across NNPC Retail Stations in the country, based on September 2024 pricing”, the statement said