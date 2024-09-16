Obi Cubana Chiefpriest’s Fast Food Outlet sealed over Noise Polution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Donald’s Fast Food, a restaurant owned by Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest, due to persistent noise pollution and environmental violations.

The fast food outlet, located on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1, was closed by LASEPA after failing to comply with environmental regulations despite several warnings and abatement notices.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the closure on Sunday via his social media handle, stating: “After several warnings and abatement notices, LASEPA sealed Donald’s Fast Food on Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki 1 over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.”

