Okonjo-Iweala seeks another 4-yrs as DG @ WTO

“Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has officially announced her intentions to seek another four-year term as head of the organisation.

Okonjo-Iweala announced her bid for a second term more than a month after 58 member countries supported a proposal from the African Group of WTO for her to head the organisation for another term.

The DG appreciated the support and said she would give her feedback to members soon.

In a statement to Reuters on Monday conveying her feedback, Okonjo-Iweala said she is ready to “compete”.”

