Tinubu allows Full deregulation, 3 marketers import 141m-litres petrol

Full deregulation of the downstream oil sector by the Federal Government is getting clearer

The recent hike in the pump prices of petrol produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Monday had allowed room for PMS imports.

Marketers with approved import licenses are now free to import PMS into Nigeria

Already three marketers are expecting 141m-litres petrol.

Each vessel would bring in about 35,000 metric tonnes of PMS.

This means the three dealers are expecting about 105,000 metric tonnes of PMS this week, all things being equal.

YOUNEWS however understands that the regulators, such as the NMDPRA, have to look at the quality, flash points and so many other things that should be taken into consideration before the product comes in.

And when it lands, they will take samples and check them in their labs.

YOUNEWS learnt that the products must be subjected to three major tests by the agency.

“The products must be subjected to our testing protocols at the ports. The products must conform to stipulated standards before we give them the authorisation to offload to their terminals.

“Also, before the smaller vessels bring it further inland to Nigeria our people will fly to the place to see the product and carryout some tests to ensure the right specification is upheld.

“Tests are also done at the products’ origins. And when the products come in, before they are released to the market, further tests would be conducted to ensure that they meet the specifications,”.

YOUNEWS recalls that On Monday, NNPC announced that it would sell the petrol lifted from the Dangote refinery at a price above N1,000/litre in the far north.

Its spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed in a statement titled, ‘NNPC Ltd Releases Estimated Pump Prices of PMS from Dangote Refinery Based on September 2024 Pricing’.

Soneye explained that the price may go for as high as N1,019/litre in Borno State and N999.22 in Abuja, Sokoto, Kano, and others.