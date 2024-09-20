Edo election: Actress Mercy Johnson’s husband escapes assassination

A federal lawmaker representing the Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State, Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt. A federal lawmaker representing the Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State, Prince Henry Odianosen Okojie has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt.

According to the statement, the attackers invaded the lawmaker’s residence with a Lexus GX 470 carrying a Rivers State vehicle registration number – PHC 253 FF.

According to the statement, the planned assassination “was unsuccessful owing to the intervention of security personnel attached to the lawmaker”.

“The armed thugs who disguised as police officers along with two others, invaded the residence of Hon. Okojie, claimed to be on appointment and proceeded to the seating room. The suspects have so far made a confessional statement stating that they were sent on the mission by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Esan North East Local Government Area,” the statement added.