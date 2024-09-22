Anthony Joshua Falls Before Daniel Dubois, 4 knockdowns in 5 rounds

Daniel Dubois stopped Anthony Joshua to defend his IBF world heavyweight title in a stunning fight at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Anthony Joshua kissed the canvas. He fell. He struggled, struggling on the floor. That’s the force of that right jab to his chin by his ruthless opponent, Daniel Dubois.

This IBF heavyweight title holder was at the Wembley Stadium last night for one mission: to do anything to retain his precious title.

.

And he did just that by feeding Joshua with thunderous punches violent enough to have knocked him out at the fifth of that 12-round bout.

Four knockdowns in five rounds plus plethora of devastating punches and a thunderbolt that put him out could sum up what seems to be the exit of Anthony Joshua from boxing highest rank.

A very disgusting performance from AJ. Daniel Dubois controlled the fight from Round One leaving AJ to chase shadow and wait for punches as if he is a sparring partner.

He was obviously overwhelmed by a fitter, hungrier and more adventurous fighter in Dubois whose punches were not only on target but left AJ stumbling like an amateur.

Will he bounce back in another fight after this pounding as he has always done? The answer to this poser is in the manner he was beaten like a baby. He seems not always ready for the big bouts.

A champ doesn’t always wait for a second chance. It doesn’t come always as seen in this very appalling fight which could go for the worst in his career. Being humiliated in Wembley is the height of it all.

AJ missed the chance to become only the sixth-ever three-time heavyweight champion after a dominant showing from Dubois in his first defence of the IBF belt.

His fans wait to know what his camp will come up with after this humiliation. But this is most shameful.