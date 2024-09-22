APC, PDP in tight race at Edo as INEC uploads 98% results

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, and his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Senator Monday Okpebholo, are in a tight race as the Independent National Electoral Commission uploads the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

As of the time of filing this report, INEC had uploaded 97 per cent of election results onto the Results Viewing portal.

Despite early morning rains, which delayed the arrival of materials at the polling units, the election witnessed a large turnout of voters across the state.

A preliminary analysis of election results so far uploaded on the IReV indicated that the APC candidate is leading in the Edo North Senatorial District, while the PDP candidate leads in the Edo South Senatorial District.

Edo State has a total of 18 Local Government Areas, divided into Edo North, Edo South and Edo Central. Traditionally, Edo North has always been the stronghold of the APC, while the PDP has always shown strength in Edo Central and Edo South.

However, in the last senatorial election, an APC candidate won the election in Edo Central.

The results uploaded on INEC IREV late Saturday evening indicated that Okpebholo and Ighodalo are in a tight race for victory.

In wards 1, 2, 4 and 6, which had a total of 43 polling units in Igueben LG, Ighodalo led with 2,778 votes, while Okpebholo polled 2,189 votes. In three wards in Ovia North-East LG, Okpebholo polled a total of 1,824 votes, while Ighodalo had 1,745 votes.

In six wards with a total of 60 polling units in the Ikpoba/Okha LG, Ighodalo led with 3,412 votes, followed by Okpebholo, who polled 1,232 votes.

In two wards with a total of 20 polling units in Oredo LG, Ighodalo led with 879 votes, while Okpebholo secured 538 votes.

In five wards and a total of 44 polling units in the Uhunmwode LG, Okpebholo led with 2,574 votes, but Ighodalo polled 2,172 votes.

From figures calculated in 103 polling units in the Esan Central LG, the APC led with 8,132 votes, while the PDP trailed with 6,902.

Figures calculated from 24 polling units in Owan West LG showed that Ighodalo had 1,979 votes, while Okpebholo secured 2,493.

In Ovia South West LG, the PDP garnered 871, while the APC had 972 out of the figures calculated from 17 polling units.

Also, from 13 polling units in Etsako East LG, Okpebholo led with 2,421 votes, followed by Ighodalo who scored 968 votes.

Figures from five wards and 10 polling units each from Esan West LGA showed that Okpebholo polled 4,105 votes, Ighodalo had 3,264 votes and Akpata had 41 votes.

In 151 polling units in 11 wards in the Owan West LGA, Ighodalo led with 26,870 votes, Okpebholo had 11,211 and Akpata had 184 votes.

In five polling units in two wards in Egor LG, Ighodalo led with 385 votes, while Okpebholo had 313 votes.

As of 11pm on Saturday, the final results collation had yet to begin at the INEC state collation centre in Benin.