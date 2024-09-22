Gov. Obaseki forced out of night meeting @ INEC office, APC kicks

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has been forced out of the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benin by the DIG Frank Mba

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in the wee hours of today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, arrived at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State.

The INEC head office in Benin, Edo capital, is the main collation centre for the ongoing governorship election.

Accompanied by his security aides, the governor walked into the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Anugbum Onuoha. for a meeting which did not last 30 minutes.

Members of the All Progressives Congress led by Monday Okpebholo’s running mate, Dennis Idahosa, led protesters to demand the exit of Governor Obaseki from the INEC premises at about 3.30am.

Idahosa, who was shouting on top of the voice from outside the gate, demanded alongside others for the exit of the governor as he stated that he had no business being there.

He said, “Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise.”

The protesters at interval tried to gain entrance into the premises of INEC but they were prevented from entering even when the repeatedly banged on the gate.

At some point during the drama, the DIG incharge of the election, Frank Mba, came into the premises with his team and headed to where Obaseki was sitting.

Late Saturday night tensions were rising in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election as the INEC acknowledged a second complaint regarding discrepancies in polling unit results.

In a statement posted on its official X account late Saturday night, INEC assured the public of swift action, vowing to investigate allegations of incorrect figures being entered into result sheets

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in the wee hours of today, Sunday, September 22, 2024, arrived at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State.

The INEC head office in Benin, Edo capital, is the main collation centre for the ongoing governorship election.

Accompanied by his security aides, the governor walked into the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Anugbum Onuoha. for a meeting which did not last 30 minutes.

Members of the All Progressives Congress led by Monday Okpebholo’s running mate, Dennis Idahosa, led protesters to demand the exit of Governor Obaseki from the INEC premises at about 3.30am.

Idahosa, who was shouting on top of the voice from outside the gate, demanded alongside others for the exit of the governor as he stated that he had no business being there.

He said, “Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise.”

The protesters at interval tried to gain entrance into the premises of INEC but they were prevented from entering even when the repeatedly banged on the gate.

At some point during the drama, the DIG incharge of the election, Frank Mba, came into the premises with his team and headed to where Obaseki was sitting.

Late Saturday night tensions were rising in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election as the INEC acknowledged a second complaint regarding discrepancies in polling unit results.

In a statement posted on its official X account late Saturday night, INEC assured the public of swift action, vowing to investigate allegations of incorrect figures being entered into result sheets