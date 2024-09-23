BREAKING: Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat is dead

Popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso has passed away.

She was well-known for her captivating voice and religious music that resonated with many in the Muslim community.

The news of her death was shared by popular Ilorin based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

Further details surrounding her death have yet to be fully disclosed.

It was gathered that her remains will be interred later today according to Islamic tenets and rites.

The deceased singer was married to Insurace guru, Alhaji Shakiri Oyefeso.

The late Rukayat was regarded as one of the leading Islamic musicians in Nigeria. She was a woman of substance who is passionate about women’s responsibilities in a home which she often reflects in her songs.