Dangote reveals Oil deal with NNPC, Federal Government

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has revealed the details of the pricing disagreement that occurred with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He said the national oil company bought its current stock from the refinery at a cheaper price than its imported fuel but gave a uniform price for all products.

“There wasn’t really a disagreement, per se. NNPC bought from us on the 15th of September at the international price, which they also bought, about 800,000 metric tons of gasoline imported.

So the one that they bought from us actually is cheaper than the one they are importing.

“And so when they announced our price, the guy, I don’t know whether he was authorized. It wasn’t really the real price. What they have announced is most likely that is what it cost them, including profit and other expenses.

“And then the other one is one that they imported. But the people don’t know how much they spend in terms of imports, but their importation is almost, maybe about 15 per cent more expensive than ours, you know.

“So what they are supposed to do is to sell at a basket price, or if they want to remove subsidy, they can announce that they will remove subsidy, which is okay, everybody you know will adjust it.”

On the planned crude oil sales anticipated to begin in October, Dangote said that discussions are still ongoing and a detailed agreement will be finalised this week.

Revealing details of the deal, he explained, “We will sell the crude in naira after we have bought in naira. So now we are currently working out with the committee that the exchange rate is going to be priced. It is going to be normal pricing, you know, if crude is at $80, we will pay that price at an agreed exchange rate.

“And then we will also sell in the domestic market. What that will do is that it’s going to remove 40 per cent pressure on the naira. So because, see, the petroleum products consume about 40 per cent of foreign exchange, so you know, and then, you know, it’s like you have 40 per cent of demand been taken out so that can actually stabilize the naira and even if they subsidise, they would know what they are paying for.

“The deal is to give the government something that they want. It’s also a win-win situation for all and it would benefit the country.

“Currently, discussions are still ongoing to determine the details of the agreement.

They are working out something that I think would be a win-win between us and the NNPCL.

“The agreement is very robust. Well, first of all, we would have energy security where they will give us crude. For example, in October, they’re going to give us 12 million barrels, which is on average, about 390,000 barrels a day, which will sell both gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel.”