Dangote’s 2 Oil blocks begin, as many allocated Remain Untapped

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is extending his coast in oil and gas sector.

YOUNEWS is aware that two oil blocks own by him in the upstream sector is expected to start production next month.

Dangote who firmly believe that local production is the best for Nigeria recently stated that fuel production from his $20bn mega refinery in Lagos will help ease pressures on the naira.

The refinery can refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

Nigeria, until Dangote’s refinery came on stream was fully dependent on imported petroleum products, and has been taking tentative moves to finally end the nation’s pricey fuel subsidies, which in 2022 cost $10bn.

There are worries that over 211 Nigerian Oil Blocks Remain Untapped

More than 50 per cent of Nigeria’s oil and gas blocks remain untapped even as crude oil production continues to hover around two million barrels per day while gas shortages persist in the country over the years.

Out of 390 oil blocks in the country, 211 are yet to be allocated by the Federal Government, latest data obtained from the Department of Petroleum Resources have shown.

With many other countries extending efforts to ramp up their oil and gas production and reserves, industry experts have voiced concerns about the lack of oil licensing rounds in Nigerian since 2008.

According to the DPR, 179 blocks have been allocated as of December 2017, comprising 111 Oil Mining Leases and 68 Oil Prospecting Licences.

The country has seven basins, namely Anambra, Benin, Benue, Bida, Chad, Niger Delta and Sokoto.

In Anambra, 12 out of 19 blocks have not been allocated; in Benin, 39 out of 50 are open; in Benue, 41 out of 43 are still idle, while none of the 17 blocks in Bida has been allocated.

In Chad basin, 40 out of 46 blocks are open; in the oil-rich Niger Delta, 34 out of 187 blocks are still idle, while Sokoto’s 28 blocks remain unallocated.

A former President of the International Association for Energy Economics, Prof Wumi Iledare, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, noted that exploration was critical in order to increase the nation’s oil and gas reserves.

“You cannot explore if the right to prospect is not granted, and you cannot grant unless there is a bidding process. And you cannot bid if the environment is not conducive,” he said.

He added that more blocks were being awarded in other countries “even though we are more endowed than those places.”

Iledare, who is the director of Emerald Energy Institute, University of Port Harcourt, said, “In the Gulf of Mexico in the United States, they do bidding round twice a year. But the last time we did any licensing round in Nigeria was 2007.”

According to him, many of the oil blocks currently producing in Nigeria are those awarded in 1993.

.