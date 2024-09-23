Obaseki 5 key enemies, Tinubu’s strategies behind APC wins in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday governorship election in Edo State.

According to the Returning Officer who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his arch rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 247,274 votes.

APC won in 11 local government areas while the PDP won seven.

The APC won the six local governments in Edo North Senatorial District and two out of the five local government in Edo Central Senatorial district.

In politics, there’s no permanent friend or enemy, so goes a saying..That YOUNEWS learnt is the key factor behind the fall of PDP at the election.

Obaseki, sources said did not manage his election victory very well, while President Tinubu was creating time to manage crises within rank and file of Edo State APC.

(1) Obaseki’s fight with Wike

At the time APC denied Obaseki returning ticket in the build-up to 2020 Edo election, Nyesom Wike, then governor of Rivers State, and some other PDP gave him a solid backing to secure the party’s ticket. Wike, now Minister of Federal Capital Teritorry (FCT), worked for Obaseki’s victory against APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the 2020 election.

Not long after his re-election, Obaseki and Wike fell apart. In fact, Obaseki supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, against Wike, as the Presidential candidate of PDP in the last election. Wike would later tender apology to Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s estranged godfather, to forgive him for “helping Obaseki win re-election.”

The FCT Minister in the build-up to the Saturday’s election stated he would not support the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, having fallen out with Obaseki.

But during an interview, Obaseki said Edo voters do not need Wike’s influence to decide who they would vote for.

He said, “He (Wike) came to get Edo people to vote for me, right? Wow! Edo people are not that dumb. They know who to vote for. They don’t require the services of an outsider to make their decisions. Edo people will make decisions this time because they know what they want.”

(2) Obaseki’s fight with Shuaib

Shaibu was another key factor in securing Obaseki’s reelection. He particularly took the political battle to Oshiomhole’s doorstep, attacking with foul languages at different fora.

However, the table turned as Shaibu, fell out with Obaseki over his governorship ambition. Obaseki didn’t only deny him PDP ticket, he masterminded his impeachment. There was a twist in July as Shaibu was reinstated as the deputy governor by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja. Following his reinstatement, Shaibu, defected to APC alongside several key PDP legacy coalition members.

Shaibu’s defection to a large extent depleted PDP’s strength going into the Saturday’s election. He described Obaseki’s candidate as an outsider, saying he would rather back APC candidate.

(3) Obaseki’s war with Dan Orbih.

The former National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past Edo Chairman of the party, is another political leader, who worked against Ighodalo’s victory.

In June, pro-Obaseki PDP leaders expelled Orbih, from the party, for alleged anti – party.

The party said it has also expelled Shaibu, and Hon. Omorgie Ogbeide Ihama, an immediate past House of Reps member, representing Oredo Federal Constituency.

Orbih, one of the allies of Wike, did not hide his hatred for Obaseki and his anointed candidate. He is the leader of the Legacy Group, comprising leaders of PDP worked for Obaseki’s victory in 2020. The group members were at loggerhead with governor for not fulfilling promises he made to them during the Edo 2020 election.

When Ighodalo emerged party’s candidate, Orbih declared he would not support him. Infact, he rejected PDP’s governorship campaign council’s membership.

The leader of anti-Obaseki’s Legacy Coalition, who hails from Etsako Central Local Government Area in Edo North, said: “Nobody told me of any governorship campaign council membership in Edo PDP. I am not aware of it.

“Some persons, who saw my name on the list, called me. I have not seen the list, and I am not aware of it. I am not party to the composition of the campaign council.”

(4) Anslem Ojezua is another Obaseki’s ally turned political enemy. He was State chairman of the Edo State chapter of APC and led members of executives from state to ward to pitch tenth with the PDP when Obaseki was denied returning ticket in 2020. In leading the party leaders, he cited loss of confidence in the national leadership of the APC and alleged disobedience to the party’s constitution.

The resolution which was signed by 22 members of the Executives of the party led Ojezua and Chairmen of the party across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State, said over 150, 000 supporters of their supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

However, Ojezua like Shaibu fell out with Obaseki over his governorship ambition on the platform of PDP.

After Obaseki’s man emerged PDP candidate, Ojezua faulted the primary and dragged Ighodalo to court.

(5) Obaseki’s fall out with Kabiru Adjoto a former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly who defected from PDP after falling out with Obasekibis another strong factor.

There are allegations that he fell out with Obaseki over his failure to name his deputy after the controversial impeachment of Shaibu.

Obaseki named Marvellous Omobayo as his deputy, a development which reportedly set him up against Adjoto.

At a meeting of the Legacy Group held at Orbih’s country home in Ogbona, Adjoto tackled Obaseki over his failure to manage 2020 electoral victory.

He said that instead of consolidating on the victory recorded in 2020 election by rewarding those who worked for his re-election, Obaseki opted for others in the party who did not work for the party.

On the other hand, The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened at each crisis point, by summoning the meeting of the stakeholders from the state and the national leadership of the party to Abuja .

For example he did on March 18. At the meeting, Oshiomhole, Okpebholo, Idahosa, Matthew Urhogide and other party chieftains were present. The national leadership of the party, led by its national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was also present.

It was agreed at the meeting that Idahosa be nominated as the running mate to Okpebholo, as the President asked him to withdraw his protest litigation.

A visibly elated President asked Oshiomhole after the meeting, “Adams, are we doing well? You sure?” to which he replied, “Yes sir, we are good to go.”

Following the reconciliation move, and with Obaseki’s enstanged deputy joining the party, APC election was already won.