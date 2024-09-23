Over 3,000 fuel lifting trucks @ Dangote damage Lagos Roads, FG intervenes

The Federal Government has said that it is providing land for interested entities to build an expansive park for tankers lifting petrol and other products from the Dangote refinery.

This followed a routine inspection on Sunday by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who raised concerns about over 3,000 fuel tankers queueing up on the new concrete pavement road.

Umahi noted that though the pavement is made of concrete the current road was not designed to handle static load and may soon deteriorate like the ever-busy Apapa road.

This minister revealed this to State House Correspondents after Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said, “From my inspection yesterday, we discovered that we had over 3,000 fuel trucks queuing for the Dangote fuel lifting, and they were all parked on the newly constructed road.

“Technically and by design, the roads were never built for static loads. And so it has a lot of effects. So, we will have the same thing we had in Apapa that damaged the entire road until it was constructed on concrete.”

“So what FEC approved today is that the land that we have, the Federal Government land, we should put it for concession so that concessionaires would bid and whoever wins will be able to build a park.

The park will be tolled so all those trucks can safely park there. And the pavement of such a park is quite different from the pavement of the road.”

Umahi also announced that the council approved various road projects. He said, “The council approved several road projects. One is a new contract for rehabilitating Maraban-Kankara-Funtua Road in Katsina state.

The second is the award of a contract for the construction of a 258km three-lane carriageway, a component of the 1,000 Sokoto-Badagry superhighway section two, phase 2A in the Kebbi Section. It is to be done with continuous reinforced concrete pavement. It excludes all bridges and flyovers.

“The third one is the contract for the construction and dualisation of Afikpo-Uturu-Okiwe in Ebony, Abia, and Imo State, Section Two. The next one is the Bodo-Bonny road in Rivers State under Julius Berger. The Federal Executive Council approved an additional N80bn to complete that project, bringing the total cost to N280bn.

“The next is the third mainland bridge. The third mainland Bridge was executed under emergency work. When you have emergency work, you have to get going, measure the work, and send all your measurements and quotations to the BPP. And that’s what we did. So that has been done, and it’s also extended to Falamo and Queens Drive. It also came with solar-powered light. The essence is that all through the length and breadth of the road, the security agencies will be able to check everything happening within the length and breadth of this bridge. And we give response time to respond to any eventuality for 10 minutes. So the contract covers about four security vans and one-speed boat.”

Other contracts include the N158bn contract approved for the Lekki Port service lanes by Dangote Industries, linking Epe to Shagamu-Benin Expressway. The council also approved the N740.79bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road re-scoped with solar lighting under a 14-month completion by Julius Berger.

Umahi also named about 14 road projects and bridges affected by floods, including Ado-Ekiti-Afe Babalola in Ekiti State and Lafia-Shendam Road in Plateau State.