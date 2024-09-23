PDP calls for votes recount in Edo, alleges INEC inflates APC to win

Declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, does not go down well with PDP and her candidate.

The Peoples Democratic Party is kicking against the result, saying; INEC skewed the result in favour of the APC.

PDP is therefore calling for recount !..The incumbent, governor Obaseki refered to what happened as “power blatantly seized from the people”

YOUNEWS also learnt from sources that the party will be heading to Court in days to come , if the option of recount fails, or not granted.

Talking about PDP calling for recount, a party chieftain mentioned that the idea of reclaiming our mandate in the court is not a bad one but the state chairman of the party has already written a letter to the INEC Chairman’s office in Abuja and we are hoping for a favourable reply.

“However, if nothing changes, we will have to consider other options, which may also include going to court.”

APC’s flagbearer in Edo state, Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat PDP’s Asue Ighodalo, who came second with 247,274 votes, and Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata, who emerged third with 22, 763 votes.

Rejecting the result PDP says , “it’s clear that the figures were allocated to the APC by INEC to aid their victory. The result, is not a reflection of the people’s wish.

At the collation centre on Sunday, the state agent of the PDP, Iyoha Osaigbovo, stated that the figures credited to APC were not a true reflection of the wish of the electorate.

Osaigbovo said, “We do not accept this result .

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is the Chairman, Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council, on Sunday, stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission should be held accountable for violating the Electoral Act.

Of the 18 Local Government Areas in the state, the APC won 10 while the PDP settled for eight, but the PDP, in solidarity with its Governors Forum, insisted Ighodalo “clearly won the election.”

Also kicking against the results, the state chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, alleged alteration of results, demanding re-collation and re-computation in a letter titled, ‘Re: Protest against manufactured vote entries and unjust inflation of APC votes and deduction of PDP votes in the collation of results of Edo State Governorship Election held on 21 September 2024.’

In the letter addressed to the office of the INEC chairman in Abuja and made available to journalists in Benin City on Sunday, the ruling party alleged that the INEC Result Viewing had inflated the votes to favour the APC.

The chairman alleged that results from some units in three Local Government Areas – Akoko Edo, Egor, and Etsako West were manipulated.

The letter read, “It has come to our attention that the Electoral Officers appointed by the INEC for the conduct of the Edo State Governorship election, made entries that are different from the actual results as uploaded on the INEC IREV, thereby unjustly inflating votes in favour of the APC and deducting the votes of the PDP.

“In Akoko Edo Local Government Area, a simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling units results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 25,010 votes while 34,847 votes was recorded in the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer. For the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 18,620 but 15,865 was returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“It would interest you that in Ward 9 of Akoko Edo LGA, from the 36 Polling Unit results uploaded on the IREV, the total votes obtained by APC is 2,350 while 9104 was entered into the EC8B result for APC. However, the total votes for PDP is 1,359 while 633 were entered in the EC8B. Also, in Ward 6 Akoko Edo LGA, where elections were not held in Ward 6 Units 12, 17, 15, 18, 14, and 16, results were returned for the said polling units in the ward result sheet (EC8B).”

It added, “In Egor LGA, a simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 10,972 votes while 16,760 votes were recorded in the ECBC declared by the LGA Returning Officer. For the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 14,485 but 14,658 were returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer. It would interest you to note that the collation of the Egor Local Government Area was not done at the designated LGA centre but was moved to the INEC state headquarters and the PDP agent was not allowed access to be part of the exercise.

“In Etsako West, a simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 29,858 votes while 32,107 votes were recorded in the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer. For the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 16,712 but 17,483 was returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“The above highlighted irregularities which are very apparent are extremely scandalous and a brazen attempt to steal the mandate of the PDP and also a terrible embarrassment to the commission.”