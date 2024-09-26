Bobrisky served Prison terms in Guest house with N15m bribe,.. EFCC, minister probe

Social media activist, VeryDarkMan alleges in a new video that cross dresser, Bobrisky paid ₦15 million to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to have his money laundering charges dropped.

To support his claim, VDM shared a call recording in which Bobrisky allegedly details how he secured the money and the individuals who helped clear his name.

This accusation follows an earlier claim by VDM that Bobrisky owes him ₦4 million.

In the recording, a voice believed to be Bobrisky’s can be heard explaining how the ₦15 million payment was made to settle the money laundering case.

Additionally, Bobrisky is heard mentioning his discussions with singer Falz and his father, Femi Falana, a prominent lawyer, who reassured him that his name would be cleared. He also admitted to contacting his “godfather,” who allegedly arranged for him to stay in an apartment near the prison during the period of his supposed sentence.

VDM also claimed that Bobrisky did not serve the six-month prison sentence he was supposed to.

Reacting to the viral audio in a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, had ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

In swift reaction, the EFCC’s boss constituted a team of investigators to critically look into the allegations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday, also ordered a thorough investigation into allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Although the minister did not mention any specific case, his directive comes on the heels of a voice note shared by Martins Otse, a.k.a. VeryDarkMan, in which Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, claimed that after his conviction and sentencing for abuse of the naira notes in April, his godfather, in collaboration with the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month sentence in a private apartment.

He wrote, “My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira, and that I was never in prison… I didn’t pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out. Discard any false information.”

To this end, the commission invited both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery.

Okuneye, an ex-convict had alleged in the video powered by Martins Vincent Otse( a.k.a VeryDarkMan) that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000( Fifteen Million Naira only) from him to drop money laundering charges against him.