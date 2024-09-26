Pressure on Bala-Usman over ministers’ rating

The imminent cabinet reshuffle is shaking several if not all ministries in Abuja, as Hadiza Bala-Usman, who heads the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, becomes becomes cynosure of all eyes

YOUNEWS understands the decision would not be arbitrary but would be based on the performance reports presented by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who heads the Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

Last November, after a three-day retreat for cabinet members and presidential aides, Tinubu announced that a Central Delivery Coordination Unit headed by Bala-Usman would measure the performance of ministers and other top government officials.

Their performance would determine who would leave or remain, Tinubu stated.

Early in his administration, after putting in place a cabinet, Tinubu set up a Result and Delivery Unit headed by Bala-Usman to measure the performance of each minister.

On January 24, the agency in charge of the assessment, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, trained at least 140 officials to track and assess the performance of federal ministries, departments and agencies ahead of the assessment.

Sometime ago in April,2024, Bala-Usman affirmed that the unit had received performance reports from at least 20 of the 35 ministries.

She explained that the assessment reports would be a product of a joint effort of the ministers, citizens and industry experts.

Bala-Usman said, “Our submission is for the first quarter. So, the first quarter has just ended, and we have initiated the assessment process. The ministers have all been asked to submit their performance based on the deliverables.”

She asserted ministers would be assessed “based on what is out there in the public space. They would write to say, ‘Based on every deliverable you have given me, this is what I’ve done within the first quarter of the year.’”