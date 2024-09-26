Tinubu set to sack ministers Oct 1, lobby begins

Indications are rife that

President Bola Tinubu is set to rejig his Cabinet.

It is now a matter of when, not if he will do it or not. The signs are clear

Already, ministers are intensify lobbying

ahead of the planned cabinet shake-up in desperate bid to be in the President’s good books and consequently retain their positions.

The Presidency on Wednesday stated that President Tinubu would soon rejig his cabinet.

Some ministers, who are afraid of being dropped from the federal cabinet and their godfathers, have intensified lobbying, seeking the intervention of the President’s allies and associates, including the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, for a soft-landing.

YOUNEWS learnt that the President has been under immense pressure from political godfathers and ministers who are afraid that they may be dropped from the cabinet.

“Due to the intense pressure, the CoS had to advise the President to take some days off in the United Kingdom after concluding the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in China two weeks ago.

“Remember that for some days, Nigerians did not know about Tinubu’s whereabouts. After pictures of his meeting with King Charles surfaced online, people started speculating that he went to London for medical checks. The fact is that he was advised to spend a few days to allow the pressure and lobbying to subside.

Mr President we learnt may announce the shake-up by October 1,

On Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, O’Tega Ogra, explained that the cabinet shake-up would be based on the empirical evidence from performance reports the President had received in the past months.

Interestingly, In commemoration of his first anniversary in office, President Tinubu directed his ministers to present their performance reports to Nigerians.

He had alleyed the fears of members of his cabinet when he said : “If you are performing, nothing to fear,” the President stated. “If you miss the objective, we’ll review it. If no performance, you leave us. No one is an island and the buck stops on my desk.”