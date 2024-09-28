Bobrisky’s Prison Notes, the service apartment call special cell

Not all animals are equal in Animal Farm, so it is in Nigeria Prison !

YOUNEWS understands that the six-month jail term of popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was fun filled.

On the face value she was actually imprisoned..at least, the he/she had prison number S682/2024,.

While many Nigerians expected Bobrisky’s appearance to change following his time in prison, the controversial social media personality hosted a celebratory party just hours after his release on Monday, August 5, 2024.

Appearing more radiant than before, Bobrisky, in a viral video, boasted, “I came back from jail with a nice body,” prompting doubts about whether he truly served his sentence at a custodial centre or not

The controversial social media influencer after being sentenced for spraying the naira, was taken to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre on April 12, 2024.

Now, the cross-dresser landed in fresh trouble on Tuesday when a social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, called him out over an unpaid debt.

In a trending video, VDM said a creditor approached him, pleading for help in recovering N4m that Bobrisky borrowed.

The creditor reportedly sent Bobrisky the sum when the latter was desperate to raise money for a private apartment in prison. He, however, allegedly refused to repay the loan after his release.

VDM subsequently played an audio clip in which the ex-convict purportedly admitted to paying unnamed EFCC operatives N15m for dropping the money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky also allegedly claimed in the audio that he served his six-month jail term in a private flat near the prison after a “mentor” spoke to the prison authorities in Abuja.

While in “prison”, YOUNEWS is aware that Bobrisky was first moved to the Ikoyi prison where he spent a few days before the controller, Ben-Rabbi Freedman, moved him to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri.

Bobrisky was visited by some relatives in the prison, adding that there was a record of all his activities.

Sources said that there was usually provision for some inmates considered to be “Very Important Persons” who might be at risk if allowed to mingle with other inmates.

“The place is like a back cell or a single cell originally reserved for well-behaved inmates. This is in accordance with prison rules. They are put there to compensate for their good behaviour.

“However, when warders bring in certain people, they are taken there. They live whichever way they want. Some of the inmates furnish the place to their taste,” the source stated.

Asked the cost of using the room, the source noted that such was usually determined by the officer in charge of the centre.

“They collect huge sums of money from them, depending on the kind of inmates they have. When you saw the fight between operatives of the DSS and prison service for (Godwin) Emefiele on the court premises, what did you think was the reason? It’s because of the benefits that come with having such a person in custody,” the source added.

The source noted that Bobrisky might have been put in the “special cell” during his time in the Kirikiri prison