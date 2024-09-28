Ex-gov Ishaku arrested over alleged N27bn fraud

The former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ishaku, who was the governor of Taraba State between 2015 and 2023, was arrested over alleged N27bn fraud.

A top source in the commission who confided in our correspondent stated that Ishaku would be arraigned on 15 charges.

“Former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku is currently in our custody. He is being investigated for N27b fraud. He would be arraigned on 15 charges,” the source said.

In a copy of the charge sheet dated September 27, the former governor and the former Permanent Secretary of Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, are listed as defendants.

In the suit marked CR/792/24, filed before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, the EFCC accused the defendants of diverting the sum of N1,010,000,000 to their personal use between August 25, 2015, and March 21, 2016, in Abuja.