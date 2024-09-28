Flood looms in Lagos, Ogun next week, Govt urge some to rellocate

High volumes of water will be released from the Oyan dams in days to come ! ..and it has consequential effect of flooding.

If it rains heavily during the period ,the likelihood of over flooding becomes double tragedy .

The dam was planning to increase the volume of water from over one million gallons to create more space in the reservoir.

The Lagos and Ogun state governments have therefore issued warnings to residents living in flood-prone areas, particularly along riverbanks, to temporarily relocate or brace for potential flooding ahead of the planned release of water from the Oyan dam.

Efforts to avoid devastating flooding incidents such as the one that occurred in Maiduguri is on in Lagos and Ogun State.

“We have done the advocacy, we have told people to leave the low line areas. We are collaborating with the Ogun state government on how we can mitigate the impact of the release.

Those staying on the low line areas have to leave, particularly those at Ajilete and other areas around Owode-Onirin will be mostly affected.

“We will keep appealing to them to leave the low line areas, but if they refuse to leave, they have to bear the consequences”, Wahab said.

The release of excess water from the dam, managed by the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, OORBDA is part of an annual process to manage dam levels during the rainy season.

Recall that residents of Isheri Riverview estate and other residential surroundings in Warewa and OPIC in Obafemi Owode Local government area were last year sacked by flooding following a water surge induced by the release of excess water from the dam.

To avoid a repeat of this, both the Lagos and Ogun state governments have advised communities in low-lying areas to take necessary precautions, including relocating to safer ground, as the release could cause rivers to overflow, leading to severe flooding.