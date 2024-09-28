Lecturer seeking Guinness World Record with Marathon lecture hits 100-hr

A lecturer at Foreign Links College of Health Technology, Moro, Osun State, Dr Nsikak Akpan, who embarked on a 150-hour marathon lecture in a bid to set a new world record for the longest lecture hour, has reached the 100-hour mark.

Akpan, while speaking with journalists ahead of the event on the campus of the college, disclosed that his application sent to the Guinness World Records for him to embark on the marathon lecture was approved.

An Indian Prof Arvin, Mishra currently holds the crown of longest marathon lecture record of 139 hours 52 minutes 42 seconds, which was set in the year 2014.

Delivering a lecture on a topic relating to mental health, Akpan reached 100 hours of continuous lecture at about 12:30 pm on Friday.

Explaining the topic further, Akpan said, “The mental health of a man is a product of different things, most especially his environmental and spiritual well-being.

“There are health conditions and seasons that one may have and will not contribute to the mental health of workers. The environment by which someone works has a direct effect on his health.”

Each session of the lecture lasts four hours before the record chaser takes a break and returns after 20 minutes.

