Oyedepo receives 2 Rolls Royce as birthday gifts from one Pastor !

Clergyman and founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday, September 27,.

He received two luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan as gifts.

The occasion was marked by celebrations from his family, friends, and loved ones.

The reverend Bishop clocks 70 years of age today, Friday, September 27, 2024.

According to the Church Gist, Bishop David Oyedepo received two Rolls Royce Cullinan car gifts on his birthday, including one from Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

But, according to businessman, Wale Jana, the two Rolls Royce Cullinan were gifted to Oyedepo by Bishop David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,the lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly aka COZA