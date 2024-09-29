Endbadgovernance Protesters regroup as #FearlessOct1

Grand plan for a nationwide protest ,more like end SARs is brewing.

Crops of youths are hitting the streets in

Nigeria to protest, not to celebrate its 64th independence on Tuesday, October 1.

It’s the day some Nigerian youths have taken to protest the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira.

The National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, and Director of Mobilisation of the group, Damilare Adenola, said mobilisation efforts had begun, adding that Nigerians were mobilising from different parts of the country for the protest.

YOUNEWS learnt it has been tagged #FearlessOctober1..

And we understand that the demonstration is a continuation of the #Endbadgovernance protest, which took place in August, 2024.

YOUNEWS further learnt that the demonstration was necessitated by the failure of the Federal Government to address their demands.

Organisers of the #FearlessOctober1 protest have declared that the police, Department of State Services, and the military would not stop them from embarking on the demonstration as planned.

The organisers have also written to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to request security during the demonstration, noting that protest is a fundamental right they would not submit to any state agent.

We have also written to the Inspector General of Police, informing him of our protest locations and reminding him of the constitutional duty of the police to protect protesters as opposed to the repression we have witnessed in times past,” said Sanyaolu.

The group explained that the FCT protest would be held at the Eagle Square, the same venue of the Independence Day parade, while the Lagos protest would take place at the Ikeja Under Bridge.

The organisers noted that the protest would be across the country, adding that only ‘immediate reversal of fuel subsidy removal’ would dissuade them from the demonstration.

According to YOUNEWS checks indications are that the situation is dangerous now in Nigeria and people may just embark on spontaneous protests, .

That an hungry man is an angry man is playing up in Nigeria as citizens view those in government negatively .

For subjecting them to so much hardship as many are finding it difficult to buy foodstuffs to feed their family.

It may be recalled that some angry citizens, weeks ago, condemned the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Deposit Money Banks for subjecting them to hardship over the scarcity of new naira notes and the astronomical hike in the pump price of petrol as a result of acute scarcity.

The group Publicity Secretary, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel in a statement signed on Friday said “The severe hardship and sufferings brought upon the masses of Nigeria have reached a crescendo and are no longer bearable.

“From the unending petroleum scarcity, (for a country that is placed among the 10 largest crude oil producers in the world) to the increase in the rate of electricity tariff, to the obnoxious naira redesign policy that has caused unprecedented hardship, the high cost of leaving, the hydra-headed growing rate of unemployment, mismanagement, worsening state of security with kidnappings and killings now the order of the day, and numerous unfulfilled promises of our government.

“Sadly, the government rather than looking for a solution that will provide succor to the sufferings is carrying on unperturbed. They are proceeding as if the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian means nothing to them.

“It is time to show our dissatisfaction, we must peacefully protest the failure of our government and tell them enough is enough, we can not continue to suffer amid plenty.

“This is not the time to sit and look, we must peacefully show our anger and frustrations, and we must speak out loud so our leaders will hear us.

This protest, we learnt is a build up on pockets of spontaneous display of anger ,already taking place at various spots.

some vented their anger by embarking on street protests, others attacked bank branches and facilities.

The protest, which started at Iwo Road, suddenly turned violent as the miscreants destroyed both government and private property along the road.

The angry youths, who had earlier assembled at the Iwo Road end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, blocked all the major roads in the area, thereby causing gridlock before heading towards Idi-Ape and Agodi-Gate areas.

The protesters also descended on passersby and barricaded all the roads leading to the Agodi Government House and Governor’s Office before the arrival of security personnel.

At Agodi-Gate, miscreants in the market took advantage of the protest by burning the police station, destroying the Wema Bank branch, stole phones and looted some roadside shops before the arrival of men of the Operation Burst, who eventually returned sanity in the area.

Similarly, protesters blocked the Warri/Sapele Road and other major roads in Warri metropolis, the commercial city of Delta State, to vent their anger over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity.

The protesters in their large numbers, including traders at the Warri Main Market, carried placards with various anti-government inscriptions.

Some of them threatened that if the situation was not addressed timely, no electorate would vote in the forthcoming elections and vowed to continue with the protest until the federal and state governments attended to the problems.

The protest paralysed commercial activities in the market as majority of the traders locked up their shops to participate in it.

It took the combined efforts of police and military officers and men to dislodge the aggrieved protesters as they marched towards the NPA Road.

Interestingly, Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and coordinator of Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign has called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately call the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to review the cashless policy and withdrawal limit, saying imminent crisis, like #Endsars protest, is looming in the country.

Addressing newsmen In Abuja, on Friday, Dr Gololo, who is the coordinator of the North East Youths for Tinubu/ Shetima presidential campaign, warned that if nothing was done to halt the current hardship unleashed on Nigerians by the CBN policy, the nation risked another massive protest that would be worse than the #EndSars protests in Nigeria.

”If you go round ATM points in Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna and banking halls where Nigerians gathered as early as 3 a.m and fighting to withdraw money, nothing paints an ominous sign of an imminent crisis in Nigeria like the Central Bank Governor’s policy.

”The crisis this time will be difficult to manage because it affects every Nigerian,” he warned.