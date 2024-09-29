Tragedy: Lion kills Obasanjo Library’s Zoo Keeper

A lion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State has killed its handler, Babaji Daule.

YOUNEWS learnt the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Ogun State capital.

The incident, which was reported at about 7:40am by the Chief Security Officer of the OOPL, was said to have occurred when the trained handler of the male lion at the Zoological Garden “carelessly neglected to secure the locks and barricade the of lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

“This negligence allowed the lion to escape and attack the handler, resulting in fatal injuries to the handler’s neck and eventual death.

“The victim’s body was removed and taken to the mortuary at Ijaye General Hospital, while the wild lion was shot to release its grip on the handler.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

According to Odutola, the information available to her as at press time was still sketchy.

She promised to revert with more details as soon as they are available.

It may be recalled that a staff member of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife Zoological Park, Olabode Olawuyi, was k!lled by a nine-year-old lion in the zoo.

A statement released by the public relations officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said Olawuyi, until his death was a Veterinary Technologist, who had been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade.

“Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male lion k!lled the man who had been feeding them.’’

According to the statement, other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized.

The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.”

The statement adds that a comprehensive investigation into the immediate has commenced to identify the remote causes of the incident.