It’s Official, Tinubu’s Naira-for-crude deal with Dangote begins Tomorrow

The much-talked-about supply of crude in naira by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is to begin on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The Technical Sub-Committee on Domestic Sales of Crude Oil in Local Currency, has confirmed.

On September 13, 2024, the committee announced that the Federal Executive Council under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu approved the sale of crude to local refineries in naira and the corresponding purchase of petroleum products in naira.

“From October 1, NNPC will commence the supply of about 385kbpd (385,000 barrels per day) of crude oil to the Dangote refinery to be paid for in naira,” the committee had declared.

President Bola Tinubu had given express approval of the sale of crude oil to indigenous refineries including Dangote Refinery in Naira., during a Federal Executive Council meeting , July ending.

Then, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji said President Tinubu has directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, to ensure this is done with immediate effect.

His words: “Today, at the Federal Executive Council, there was a memo by Mr President, which is to promote the sale of crude oil within local refineries and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to deal in our local currency.

“The attitude of Mr President is thinking outside the box to solve Nigeria’s problem and actually to localised the solutions to Nigeria’s problem.“He has approved through the Council that effective immediately, that NNPC get engaged with local refineries and we are starting that with Dangote Refinery. That the sales of crude oil to Dangote Refinery be denominated in Naria and also the sales of byproducts from Dangote Refinery to distributors also be conducted in naira.

The deal with the $20bn Lekki-based plant is widely believed to hold benefits for Nigerians.

This implies that NNPC is to supply about 11.5 million barrels of crude oil to the Dantote refinery monthly, and based on the deal, the plant will release equivalent volumes of refined diesel and petrol to the domestic market also in naira.

The panel explained in September that this initiative would help reduce pressure on the naira, eliminate unnecessary transaction costs, and improve the availability of petroleum products across the country.

“Since then, the implementation committee chaired by the Minister of Finance and we, the technical committee, have worked intensely with NNPC and Dangote refinery to fashion out the details of the modalities for the implementation of the FEC approval,” Adedeji had stated.

While stating that crude would be sold to Dangote in naira from October 1, the committee chairman and FIRS boss said, “In return, the Dangote refinery will supply PMS (petrol) and diesel of equivalent value to the domestic market to be paid in naira.

“Diesel will be sold in naira by the Dangote refinery to any interested off-taker. PMS will only be sold to NNPC. NNPC will then sell to various marketers for now. All associated regulatory costs (NPA, NIMASA, etc.) will also be paid in naira. We are also setting up a one-stop shop that will coordinate service provision from all regulatory agencies, security agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation of this initiative.”

Adedeji explained that the technical committee that worked to flesh out the initiative would transition to an implementation execution and monitoring committee that would be working out of Lagos for the next three to six months.

Nigerians are hopeful that the naira crude sale scheduled to start on October 1 will bring down the price of petrol.

Since it commenced the sale of petroleum on September 15, the Dangote refinery has refused to announce the price of the product.

The company denied selling at N898 per litre to the NNPC, saying the claim by the NNPC was misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded.

The Dangote refinery urged Nigerians to await a formal announcement from the presidential committee.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars,” the Dangote Group stated.

However, the Federal Government has said it would not interfere in the price controversy between the NNPC and Dangote, saying the petroleum sector had been deregulated.