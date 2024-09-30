Police on Red Alert, as Oct.1 protesters set !

State commands of the Nigeria Police Force have deployed men in flashpoints as talks and entreaties by government in Nigeria to organisers of the October 1 protest failed.

Government had been pleading that the organisers of the protest reconsider their plan and give government more time to fix the nation’s economy.

The Organizers are insisting on going ahead with the demonstration on Independence Day as planned.

On Sunday, human rights advocate and leader of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, said they were “fully prepared” for the protest, adding that they would hit the streets at 7am on the scheduled date.

To avert trouble, State commands of the Nigeria Police Force have deployed men in flashpoints

The protest will be the second time in two months that angry Nigerians would hit the streets in disapproval of the hardship in the country occasioned by the hike in petrol price and electricity tariff and the floating of the naira by President Bola Tinubu’s government.

According to the organisers, the #FearlessOctober1 demonstration is a continuation of the #Endbadgovernance protest, which took place from August 1 to 10.

The organizers are saying that the latest demonstration was necessitated by the failure of the Federal Government to address their demands, which include hunger in the land, rising cost of hunger, insecurity, government’s wastefulness, electoral reforms, human capital development amongst others.

The group explained that the FCT protest would be held at the Eagle Square, the same venue of the Independence Day parade, while the Lagos protest would take place at the Ikeja Under Bridge.

Government thinking , YOUNEWS understand is that though the group has the right to peaceful protest in accordance with extant Laws, but we want to avoid playing into the hands of disgruntled elements or hoodlums and to avoid or prevent them from hijacking the process and unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens, destruction of their property, as well as damage of critical infrastructure which will in turn have serious adverse/negative impact on the nation’s economy.”