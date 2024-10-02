Activists reject, knock Tinubu’s 30-day National Youth Confab

Organisers of the protest, the Take It Back Movement has rejected the planned 30-day National Youth Confab, announced earlier on Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu.

The group described the initiative as ‘’a jamboree” designed to reward the President’s supporters.

the National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, noted that the President did not organise any confabs before implementing his policies

He said, ‘’I think President Tinubu wants to lavish taxpayers’ money to organise a jamboree for his supporters. We saw some of them that were paid, NANS (National Association of Nigerian Students), singing his praises in Abuja, so I think that is simply what the President wants to do.

“What confab did he organise before he awarded a private jet to himself costing billions? Did we hold any confab before he decided to use billions of naira to construct an apartment for the Vice President? Or which confab did we hold before they started paying themselves huge allowances, budgeting billions for kitchen utensils?’’

Continuing, Sanyaolu added, “As a matter of fact, what confab did the President hold before increasing the price of fuel, even between August and now, to over N1,000? Even, some are buying at N1,500. Nigerians don’t need a confab.

“We don’t need our money to be wasted on organizing a jamboree for his supporters in APC or wherever they come from. Nigerians need good governance, and it is not a confab that will fix that.”

In his Independence Day address, Tinubu announced plans to convene a youth conference which he said would be held for 30 days to address and discuss challenges facing the Nigerian youth, who accounted for more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

“I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60 per cent of our population.

‘’The 30-day confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice. The modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with our young people through their representatives. Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations,” the President said.

Unimpressed by the idea of youth confab, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Coalition for United Political Parties criticized the President’s decision to hold a youth confab, describing it as ‘a misallocation of priorities.’

The PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, argued that the move highlights the President’s lack of ideas on governance.

He stated “The President has just said he’s bereft of ideas on how to govern this country. You see, the President likes rhetoric, big talk, and zero action. It is time for an economic summit rather than a youth conference.

“What he should be doing now is organizing an economic summit where he will gather Nigerian economic experts from around the globe to get the best minds to assist him in fixing Nigeria’s economy. He should also convene a security summit to engage some of the best security chiefs and experts to address the security issues in the country.’’

Expressing similar sentiment, the Labour Party National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, similarly criticized the move as a superficial approach to addressing urgent national issues.

Ahanotu said the idea of a youth confab is poorly timed, emphasizing that what Nigerians truly needed is good governance.

“I feel that this is just a peripheral approach to solving pressing national issues. This conference was initiated to divert the attention of Nigerian youths. What Nigerian youths have been asking for is good governance. When transportation, education, healthcare, and other sectors are functioning, why do we need a national youth conference?’’ he queried.

The CUPP National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, slammed the Federal Government over the proposal, describing it as insincere.

He expressed concern that the confab might turn into another jamboree to influence youths to support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, ‘’despite his poor performance.’’

He stated, “As far as I’m concerned, this so-called national youth conference will likely be a mirage with no concrete achievements resulting from it. It’s a deliberate and strategic distraction by the government, in my opinion. Another senseless waste of resources that will run into billions of naira in a very sick economy. It has no intrinsic value.”