Indifference, Police attacks mar Oct 1 protests, with low turnout nationwide

On Tuesday, the October 1 protest was dispersed by police officers who fired tear gas canisters on the protesters in the Utako area of the nation’s capital, but the FCT police command denied the attack on the youths.

Generally speaking, the #FearlessInOctober protest recorded a low turnout in the Federal Capital Territory and states amid the heavy presence of security operatives.

Lack of interest by many youth is another lie score for the protest.

At least 20 states, including all five in the eastern part, shunned the protest.

The others are Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Katsina, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, Bayelsa and Yobe states.

Curiously some states came out, but in support of government !

The Adamawa youths under the aegis of ‘Concerned Youths of Adamawa’ hit major streets of capital city Yola as Nigeria marked its 64th Independence anniversary.

Convener of the group, concerned youths Yakubu Umar Girei, told journalists the walk was meant to support the laudable policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration.

In Nasarawa, convener of the I Am Nigeria group, Ibrahim Maiyanga, said they unanimously decided not to participate in the protest in order to sustain the existing peace in the state and Nigeria at large.

“We know that we are not where we ought to be, but we are not where we used to be. So, I want to urge all the citizens of the country to be patient with our President. I am confident that very soon we will all have reasons to smile.”

The protest was a continuation of the #EndBadGovernance protests held between August 1 and 10 in response to the economic hardship experienced by many Nigerians.

As early as 7am, the protesters, whose numbers were considerably lower than the previous rally, gathered at the busy Utako market in the Utako area of the FCT.

The participants consisting mostly of youths were demanding a review of the policies causing hardship in the country when some police officers arrived and dispersed them with tear gas.

Unlike the previous protest when the participants regrouped after being tear-gassed, the youths simply fled from the relentless onslaught of the armed security personnel who had been deployed across the FCT.

Heavy security presence was observed at the city centre, including Eagle Square, Berger Roundabout, MKO Abiola National Stadium, Wuse Market, Airport Road, and the Maraba/Nyanya axis.

Security operatives also mounted barricades on the roads leading to Eagle Square, where dozens of security operatives were stationed.

The organisers of the protest had expressed interest in using Eagle Square, but the security personnel prevented them from accessing the facility.

In Lagos, protesters gathered at Ikeja Underbridge with the rally closely monitored by a large contingent of security personnel, including policemen, officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, and the NSCDC.

Leading the team of policemen at the protest ground was the state Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola.

The protesters chanted solidarity songs, displaying placards bearing inscriptions such as “Reverse electricity tariff now, “End all attacks on democratic rights”, “Reduce petrol price to N197 per litre, end scarcity”, and “Profit soars while people suffer.”

Spearheading the protest were some civil society groups, including the Take It Back Movement, the Education Rights Campaign, the Coalition for Revolution, and the Socialist Workers League.

The planned protest in Kano, which was organised by the Nigerian Patriotic Front Movement, was aborted following the alleged arrest of five of their officials by the police.