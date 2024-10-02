The Making of Youth Confab, how Tinubu changed it from 4 to 30 days

The planned 30-day National Youth Confab, announced earlier on Tuesday came as a seed of idea and it was finetuned by President Bola Tinubu .

Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed that the Federal Government would set up an implementation task force to spearhead the implementation of the recommendations from the upcoming youth confab.

Adding context to the nature of preparation, Olawande said it included creating an implementation task task force for various issues on the agenda.

We are going to roll it out very soon, and we are going to have the terms and conditions, the areas, the views and all that. And we are still going to plead with the President to give us what we call an implementation task force so that immediately, where we need to do an Executive Order, we put it up.

“Those (recommendations) that need to go to the National Assembly, we take it off and we start having this as quickly as possible. So, it’s a done deal,” the minister noted.

Olawande said the process leading to Tuesday’s announcement stemmed from extensive stakeholder consultations.

Although the initial brief proposed four days for the dialogue, the President recommended a one-month confab.

He explained, “I was very happy because I’ve been telling the young people in my constituency that the President is a listening President. Last month, we brought many young people together and talked to ourselves. After the strategy meeting, we told ourselves that we needed to get all the youths from all the parties to come and talk, strategise together and present something to the President.

“We called it a Youth Dialogue. We consulted with all the stakeholders. After consulting with the stakeholders, the President listened to us and said, ‘Fine, you want to dialogue within four days, right? But for me, I want to expand it, and let’s see how you can come together as young people of this country.

“We believe in this country and know that it belongs to us. This is what you’ve seen today, and we are very happy with it. It’s a very good development, and we are preparing to roll out things very soon with all stakeholders involved, which the President has consulted.”

The Senate Majority Leader, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele, promised to support the recommendations from the youth confab, saying such an initiative was overdue.

He stated, “The need for a youth confab at this point cannot be overemphasised. The youth, like the President, who is also duly recognised, constitute over 60 per cent of our population or demography. And I believe that the time to listen to the youth is not just when they are on the streets protesting.

“If we can hear them loud and clear when they are protesting, we should be able even to hear them louder when we are all seated through a confab to discuss in a very articulate manner.

“So it would be a welcome development. We all look forward to that. And as elected representatives of the people, we also will ensure that we join in creating a conducive amosphere and environment for the youth confab.”

The lawmaker also said that the National Assembly would give due consideration to the Economic Stabilisation Bills, which were approved at the last meeting of the Federal Executive Council.