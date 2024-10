Tinubu off to UK for 2 weeks annual leave

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is spending his annual leave in United Kingdom for two weeks .

And he is departing today, Wednesday.

President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President, who will leave the country on Wednesday (today), is expected to spend time resting and also reflecting to economic reforms during the break, Onanuga said.

He also mentioned that the president will return following the expiration of the leave period.