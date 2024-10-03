Oct 1 Tragedy: 16 die, 150 missing, as Boat breaks into two

16 persons were buried at Gbajibo Community in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday, after a passenger boat capzised in the middle of river.

It occurred in the night if October 1, 2024, around 8.30pm along River Niger, upstream Jebba Dam, at Gbajibo Community in Mokwa LGA.

YOUNEWS learnt the boat, which had about 300 people on board capsized, just a short distance from the victims’ destination.

Most of the passengers, victims were said to be Fulani men and women from Mundi Community, who were on their way to a Maulud celebration in Gbajibo Community.

Divers were able to rescue some persons.

As a sign of mourning , the community had cancelled the event.

While authorities attributed the mishap to overloading, locals said the incident was mysterious, adding that the boat did not come in contact with a tree or tree logs.

They wondered how a boat, which according to them was not full to capacity, broke into two from the centre.

Mudasir Abdulmumin, whose seven family members were involved, said four of his sisters were rescued alive while three other members, including a five-year-old boy lost their lives.

He said aside his sisters, the other victims were from the Mundi Community.

He further stated that his sisters were returning from Mundi, after attending the naming ceremony of a relative’s baby and decided to join the boat conveying the Maulud celebrants.

“Nothing came in contact with the boat. What happened was just mysterious because the boat broke into two from the middle while moving on the water.

“Boat operators told us that the boat that capsised had the capacity to carry 500 people and that it had just 300 people on board.

“We lost three people from my family – Hasiya Usman, Adama Usman and a five-year-old boy, Mubsin, whose mother was rescued alive”, he said.

Abdulmumin said while they were burying 10 corpses that were first recovered, including those of his sisters, more bodies were recovered.

Alhaji Musa Kimbokun, Vice Chairman, Mokwa Local Government Area said the plight of the victims was made worse when a bigger boat deployed on rescue operation pushed most of the victims further down the river because it was dark.

“We just left the scene of the incident and the situation is pathetic.

As I speak with you, 16 persons have been buried and many others are still in the water. But rescue operations are ongoing.

“This particular mishap happened exactly at the same point where a similar incident occurred last year.

That of last year was caused by tree logs, but for this particular one, the boat broke into two and people fell into the water. This might be due to overloading,” he said.