Zenith Bank Apologizes, explains Service Disruptions

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank, has reassured its customers of improved services following recent infrastructure upgrades.

In a message posted on Thursday, the bank apologised for the service disruptions experienced across its e-channels during the upgrade period.

The bank clarified that the glitches were a result of routine information and technology maintenance, which is essential for optimizing service delivery.

Zenith Bank emphasized its commitment to ensuring 100% uptime, stating that it takes this responsibility “very personally” and continuously allocates resources to maintain uninterrupted service availability.

In the statement, the bank expressed its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to customers during the upgrade process, highlighting that the information technology enhancements are designed to improve the quality of service for its esteemed clientele.

The message reads in part:

Dear Valued Customer,

We sincerely apologise for the service disruptions you experienced recently on our banking channels. This was due to an information Technology upgrade aimed at improving the quality of service we provide.

We have made significant progress with the upgrade and you can now perform transactions conveniently with the following Zenith bank Channels:

Your Zenith Bank Debit Card

The Zenith Bank Mobile App

The Zenith bank Internet Banking Platform

Zenith Agents nationwide (Agent Banking)

You can also visit any of our branches nationwide to perform your transactions

Please direct all enquiries to Zenith Direct on +234 201 278 7000,

0700ZENITHBANK, 0904 085 7000 Or via email at Zenithdirect@zenithbank.com

Thank you for banking with us