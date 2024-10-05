Power minister waves aside cry over electric high bills

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has waved aside the groaning of Nigerian over high electricity bill aside.

He has reiterated for the slogan of the price of electricity is still the cheapest, compared to even other African nations such as Togo, Mali and Niger Republic.

He however said that the low level of income in Nigeria makes the cost looks high to consumers.

He also said that it is still far cheaper to use electricity than to run generators, using petrol or diesel, going by the prices of those commodities today.

He however gave the assurance of the cut in the cost of electricity to Nigerians in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister spoke when he received the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Tosin Adeyanju, who led the management team of the agency to pay a courtesy call on him at the headquarters of the ministry.

The Lottery boss commended the Minister for his outstanding performance, his competence, and capacity, since his assumption of office about a year ago, and in restoring the confidence of Nigerians in the power sector.

“Permit me to address you as a performing minister of Power, because since 1999, we have not witnessed the improvement that we have in the electricity supply in the country, as we have today. Before now, many were already opting for solar as supply was totally abysmal. But you have restored people’s confidence in the sector since you came on board”, Adeyanju said.