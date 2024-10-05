Bomb blast in Rivers’ APC Secretariat, properties in ruins

Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is in shambles.

Early this morning explosives made a defeaning noise, destroying buildings and others property at Secretariat.

The gate of the secretariat and the doors were shattered by the explosion which happened Saturday morning while local government election is taking place in the state,”

The explosion came amidst controversies over the Rivers State local government election.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting has started in many polling centres around the state capital, Port Harcourt City.