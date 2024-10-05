Jonathan Zwingina, 70, dies..life & times

Former Senator representing the Adamawa Southern Senatorial District, Jonathan Silas Zwingina is dead.

While the family is yet to officially confirm the news, reliable sources revealed that the Nigerian politician and elder statesman, reportedly passed away two months after celebrating his 70th birthday.

He died in Abuja on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Born in Adamawa State, Zwingina was a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and served as the Senate Majority Leader for two terms.

He was the chairman board of trustees of Save Democracy Group Africa.

Zwingina was known for his advocacy for democracy and played a key role in Nigerian politics during his time in office.

The politician was the Director-General of the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola Abiola campaign Organisation in the June 12, 1993, Presidential election.

After taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999, he was appointed to Committees on Works & Housing (chairman), Establishment, Internal Affairs, Information, Special Projects, Privatization and Economic Affairs.

He defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, later in his political career.

