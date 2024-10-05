Saheed Balogun’s 1st daughter is dead

Nollywood Yoruba actor, Saheed Balogun, has lost his daughter, Zeenat Balogun, to the cold hands of death.

Zeenat is Saidi Balogun’s first daughter from another relationship, as his daughter with Faithia is named Aaliyah.

mance at Terra Kulture, Lagos, on Friday when he received the devastating news of his daughter’s death.

Announcing the sad news on Saturday, the actor took to his verified Instagram page to post a picture of a candlelight surrounded by flowers and captured it with heartbroken emojis.

The tragic development was confirmed by actress Ronke Oshodi Oke, who also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Zeenat.

Posting a picture of a candle, she wrote, “No words can ease the pain of losing someone so precious.

My heart goes out to you @saidibalogun during this incredibly difficult time. May you find strength in the love and support surrounding you.”

Also mourning the death, popular actress, Fathia Balogun, who is a stepmother to the late Zeenat, posted on Instagram, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”