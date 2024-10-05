VDM hits Adeboye’ recounts on tithe

Sorry May Not Be Enough.! That is the thoughts in the minds of many, wondering ,

What happens to the Accumulated Wealth From Tithe ?

When ? and How is it going to be disbursed between the contributors snd the collectors/receivers?

In his own reaction, VeryDarkMan a Social media activist, by real name, Martins Ortse, said religion has “blinded and finished” Nigerians and Africans.

VeryDarkMan was reacting to the apology by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

The cleric apologized for his earlier claim that Christians that are not paying tithe won’t make heaven.

Pastor Adeboye had previously claimed that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven.

But addressing his members, the clergyman apologized for the comment which he described as a “mistake”, stressing that the Holy Bible never said such.

He emphasised that the Bible says peaceful and holy living are the prerequisites for making heaven.

Reacting via his Instagram post, VeryDarkMan said: “I’m happy about what Papa Adeboye revealed so I’m waiting for all those pastors like David Ibieyomie that preach about giving tithe.

“The number one man of all the religious people in Nigeria has come out to apologize that he’s sorry for saying if you don’t pay tithe you won’t make heaven; that it’s not in the Bible.

“Which other things have they told us is not in the Bible? That’s what I’m concerned about; how many things have they manipulated that is not in the Bible?

I’m glad that Papa Adeboye came out to say these things, so imagine the ones that would come out to apologise and have manipulated the people, they have twisted the right words of the Bible to suit their own narratives.

“Religion has blinded and finished us in Africa and I will keep talking about how messed up religion has made us, carry your Bible.

I’m waiting for those who will come tomorrow and say prayers won’t move Nigeria forward. I hope God will touch papa and the tithe collected will be used to touch the people of the country by creating jobs for millions.”