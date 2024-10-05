Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Wizkid, Davido in bitter feud,..the $10 million deal

October 5, 2024

In 2020, PUMA signed Wizkid as their brand ambassador for $1 million per year. When their deal expired, Wizkid asked for $10 million to renew the contract—the same amount PUMA was paying Rihanna and Neymar.

PUMA refused to continue the deal, claiming that Wizkid’s influence did not justify the $10 million, based on the sales of his collection.

A few days ago, PUMA went ahead and signed Davido, offering him the $10 million that Wizkid had demanded, which left Wizkid furious.

It’s also alleged that UBA has ended their $3 million deal with Wizkid, which had been in place since 2020, and has approached Davido to become their new brand ambassador.

A few months ago, Wizkid met with UBA’s chairman, Tony Elumelu, hoping to reach a conclusion, but his friend couldn’t help him se—cure a continuation of the deal.

This is what led to Wizkid la-shing out at Davido online, accu—sing him of going behind his back to negotiate his deals.

