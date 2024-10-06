Emotional factor behind Fubara’s LG election success

2024 Rivers State Local Government Council election despite all odds.

And one major factor that made the people of Rivers rallied round the election must hold decision is this.

Governor Fubara kept emphasising the constitutional consequences of election not holding.

He had said ” It would classify as selfish reasons because you do not want elections to hold in Rivers State.

“The Federal Government, and by the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, had stated that at the end of this month (October), any local council that is not democratically elected would not receive their funds and other resources.

” So, it means that if this election does not hold, Rivers State at the local government level will not receive their allocation. Then, you do not wish Rivers well.

“The thousands of people that work at that level, the families that depend on them, how will they survive? So, indeed those who don’t want the election to hold are the true enemies of Rivers State. But thank God both Rivers people and residents turned out, at least with what I have followed.”

Easily Governor Fubara got many behind him for that singular reason.

Almost all the frontline candidates who were hitherto members of the PDP later emerged as candidates of the APP in the 23 local government areas of the state.