‘OOU 2008’ Law Alumni rejoices, as Ademola Abimbola emerges class 2nd SAN

Law Alumni Association of Olabisi Onabanjo University (2008/2009 ) affectionately tagged, Brave 600+ is felicitating again with one of their own, Ademola Abimbola, SAN MCIarb.

The felicitation is at the instance of his conferment and award as the second SAN of the class of Olabisi Onabanjo University Law Alumni 2008/2009.

He has again beamed the torch of the set and by this great achievement, thereby placing the set at the forefront as a theatrical spectacle to the legal profession and indeed the world at large.

In a statement released by Mrs. Florence Omolola Jones – Idowu Esq., the president of the Law Alumni Association, it was stated,

“On behalf of all members, the Executives and the Board of Trustees ,we hereby congratulate Ademola Abimbola, SAN, for doing us proud, by getting to the enviable height, barely a year after Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye SAN fondly called Tuxedo of Brave 600+ clinched the award as the 1st SAN of the class of almost 700 lawyers on the 27th November 2023.

We are indeed making marks indelibly in the sands of time. Your elevation makes it the second gentleman from our set now seating at the inner bar.

It’s great to see this happen in quick succession .

I must commend your doggedness, humility, hard work, and tenacious effort in achieving this feat against all odds. Indeed, you have done noble.

We are deeply proud and overjoyed to celebrate the well-deserved elevation to the inner bar of our dear colleague.

“We hereby join other well-meaning Nigerians, family, and friends in wishing you congratulations.

Please accept our deepest congratulations.

Signed

