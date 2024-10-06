Terror at Rivers LG election, Wike states reasons for boycott

There was violence in areas where suspected political thugs and some men in police uniform wreaked havoc.

The incident, which took place at the Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt City LGA, saw the RSIEC officers and voters scampering for safety.

About 21 Hilux patrol vans with heavily armed men drove into the election venue and immediately fired tear gas canisters.

RSIEC officials, who had set up their stand to begin accreditation in Ward 19, which had 10 units, were chased out.

The armed men, some of whom were masked, also asked the officials to remove their vests and hand them over and went on to cart away all election materials.

It was further gathered that the armed men also shot tear gas canisters directly into the crowd of voters and bystanders at the entrance of Ibe Street in Elekahia.

Many RSIEC officials, voters, and residents of the community ran into Ibe and Boms streets in a confused manner, creating tension.

The declaration of the result followed two explosions in some parts of the state.

The explosions occurred at the All Progressives Congress secretariat along Aba Road and the Obio/Akpor Local Government secretariat, just outside Port Harcourt.

Both explosions happened almost simultaneously.

The Police command said ” The first explosion was reported at the APC secretariat on Aba Road at approximately 3am. A security guard reported hearing a loud bang and, upon investigation, observed three black Toyota Hilux vans speeding away from the scene.

“The explosion caused significant damage, destroying the gate and shattering the windows of the building. Additionally, the security building was set ablaze.

“The second explosion occurred at the Obio/Akpor Council secretariat around 3:30am. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a black Toyota Hilux van and a white Toyota Sienna minivan drive past the secretariat.

“The occupants of these vehicles allegedly threw an object, suspected to be a stick of dynamite, which shattered the roof and caused damage to the generator house of the complex.

“In response to these incidents, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal and Anti-Bomb Squad has been mobilised to both locations.

“An improvised explosive device was recovered at the APC secretariat, and the team has identified the use of incendiary materials in the arson of the security building.”

FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike and his loyalists are insisting that there

is a court judgment. It’s not a court order. It’s not an interim order of court. It is not ex parte.

“There’s a court order in a matter that passed through the processes and the judgment was reached. And in that judgment, the court was clear that the election slated for today (Saturday) did not comply with the constitution and the laws of the state.

“And to that extent, it was declared illegal. You can see too that the same judgment barred the police and the DSS from participating.

” Imagine where the police are not part of the election. Imagine where the DSS is also not part of our election. “