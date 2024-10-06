Wike’s hometown boycotts Rivers LG election

The PDP faction loyal to the FCT minister, pulled out of the election with the state chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron, accusing RSIEC of bias.

Officials of the RSIEC were nowhere to be found in Ward 9, Rumueprikom, Obio/Akpor LGA of the state, hometown of the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike.

YOUNEWS learnt that as of 12 noon, RSIEC officials and materials were nowhere in sight in the community though some voters were spotted waiting anxiously.

A voter, who gave her name as Oluchi, said, “Election did not hold in Rumuiprikom; that’s what we noticed. But in other places, they’re doing elections. We don’t even know what happened.”

A similar situation was observed on NTA Road, Mgbuoba and Ozuoba communities in Obio/Akpor LGA.

While the APC faction loyal to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi took part and fielded candidates for the election, the Tony Okocha camp boycotted the elections, citing lack of transparency and due process.