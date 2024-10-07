Atiku rejoices with Fubara for thrashing Wike

A former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is excited even though his party did not win any slot in just conducted Rivers LG election.

Commenting on the poll, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, commended the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara and the residents for rejecting ‘’The machinations of self-serving godfathers.’’

It will be recalled that ex-governor Wike’s faction had also clashed with Atiku during the 2023 Presidential election, a conflict that was believed to have contributed to Atiku’s defeat.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday stated that the era of political intimidation and judicial manipulation has ended, allowing for a focus on genuine governance in the state.

The former Vice President urged the newly elected council chairmen to prioritize the welfare of the people as their primary badge of honour and commitment.

The statement read, “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy!

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.”

Atiku urged the chairmen to avoid tyranny and unrealistic ambitions in their political pursuits.

The statement continued, “As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour, shunning the path of tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.

“Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”