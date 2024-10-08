GTbank’s Segun Agbaje alleged, calls for Suspension heighten

A damning report has recommended that the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should forthwith dissolve the Board and Management of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited so as to allow thorough investigations.

They also called for the suspension of Segun Julius Agbaje as Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and retrieve from him all files or documents relating to Guaranty Trust Bank Limited to avoid interference with further inquiry into the issues raised in the PIR.

The report was released by the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) and signed by its President, Edwin Omaga on Friday.

The Guaranty Trust Bank is led by Segun Julius Agbaje who is presently the Group Chief Executive Officer since August 2021.

A statement signed noted that the Private Investigation Report (PIR) is compiled pursuant to Section 24 (d) and (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) read together with our Objective No.2.

It was also stated that if found guilty of Corporate Governance, CBN acting jointly with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS) “should deal decisively with Segun Julius Agbaje and prosecute him like Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, who practically milked the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc dry before the Banks Consolidation era in Nigeria.”

Other recommendations made include that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) “should urgently step into the affairs of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited with a view to safeguarding customers/investors’ funds and portfolios before the Bank fails completely”

It was also stated that the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, “House Committee on Banking as well as House Committee on Banking Regulations should jointly or individually convene a Public Hearing whereat Segun Julius Agbaje will be summoned to appear and defend the weighty allegations contained in our Private Investigation Report (PIR).”

The group also called on the UK National Crimes Agency (NCA), Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Financial Ombudsman Service, British Prime Minister, Governor Bank of England, US Department of Justice, US Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Federal Reserve Board (FRB), British High Commissioner to Nigeria and Governor Bank of Ghana to shut down all operations of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in their territories.

“By so doing, GTB will be prevented from turning the United Kingdom, United States of America and Ghana into a safe haven for money laundering, terrorism financing and other sundry economic crimes.” the statement released noted.

“That in addition to the above, UK National Crimes Agency (NCA), Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are requested to commence prosecution of Segun Julius Agbaje in line with appropriate laws for all the infractions he has used GTB to commit within the territories of both United Kingdom and USA.”it further read

It was also recommended that all the properties allegedly acquired by Segun Julius Agbaje using proceeds of crime in Nigeria, United Kingdom, USA and other parts of the world be confiscated and forfeited permanently to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In a Rebuttal Gtbank says, it’s a false narrative about the GTCO Brand and its Management.

The false news articles which are being sponsored using the media, center around baseless allegations against the Group’s business activities and its Executive Management.

Being a responsible corporate citizen and a first class institution, GTCO Plc has taken swift and decisive legal actions against the various sources of these false reports, and will continue to use the full extent of the rule of law available to safeguardits reputation.

We urge all our Customers, Shareholders and Stakeholders to kindly disregard all the allegations being peddled through various media platforms and handles.

All, of our ExecutiveManagement team continue to operate in their full capacities as appointed and are not under any financial or regulatory scrutiny as alleged.

Thank you for your continued support.

