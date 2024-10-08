State of Emergency likely in Rivers, Tinubu speaks

Rivers State is tension soaked as we speak and there are signs state of emergency may be declared !

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday,

expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation.

There are calls for it, for obvious reasons, but Governor Fubara is saying not yet, as he

asked President Bola Tinubu to ignore those suggesting an emergency rule in the state.

He noted, “We have problems in some Northern states where other things are happening, yet nobody has called for a state of emergency.

“They gave a window for election, the state high court has said go ahead with the election, what the Federal high court did is okay, police aren’t involved in the election.’’

Brother to Edison Ehie, Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s Chief of Staff, the father of a newly elected councillor, and about three others had been killed.

Chaos in different part of the state is disturbing, and peace elusive as hoodlums opposed to the outcome of Saturday’s local government election have started vandalising and burning government properties.

YOUNEWS understands that mayhem ensued after the withdrawal of police officers from all 23 LG secretariats by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Monday.

The withdrawal exacerbated the tensions in the state, leading to the breakdown of law and order.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Sunday swore in the newly elected council chairmen of the 23 local government areas hours after they were issued certificates of return by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Action Peoples Party won 22 out of 23 chairmanship positions, while the Action Alliance candidate won one seat in an election held against a backdrop of palpable tensions.

The APP LG chairmen are loyalists of Fubara, who has been in a supremacy battle for the soul of Rivers with his estranged political godfather, former governor Nyesom Wike.

The PDP and the All Progressives Congress had on Sunday rejected the conduct and outcome of the local government election, stating that no election was held in Rivers State on Saturday.

Determined to prevent the newly sworn-in chairmen from resuming at their various offices, thugs on Monday morning swooped on LG secretariats shooting, burning vehicles, and vandalising properties. They set part of the Eleme LGA secretariat on fire.

At same Eleme, in Ikwerre LGA secretariat, Isiokpo, where thugs protesting the legitimacy of Saturday’s elections burned down the office of the chairman.

The Emohua LGA secretariat was rocked by an explosion shortly after the newly sworn-in chairman, David Omereji, had inaugurated his deputy, Patience Ebere, along with 14 councillors. Irate youths detonated explosives, destroying the secretariat buildings.

One person reportedly died in Bori, Khana LGA.

Already, President Bola Tinubu, who once intervened by calling Fubara and Wike to a peace meeting has