Nigerian oil company, Oando Plc, has been shortlisted by the Trinidadian government as one of three final contenders to take over the country’s state-owned refinery, Petrotrin.

Oando is thriving,

Oando Plc in August just completed a $783m acquisition of Nigerian Agip Oil Company, thus increasing the company’s interest in the different joint venture assets.

The acquisition has also given Oando control over 40 oil and gas fields, of which 24 are producing.

Jubril Adewale “Wale” Tinubu CON is a Nigerian business executive and lawyer, who is the group chief executive of Oando PLC.

He began his career in 1990 as an attorney, specialising in corporate and petroleum law assignments.

He is a nephew of President Bila Ahmed Tinubu.

The defunct company is a state-owned oil company in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Trinidadian Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, disclosed this during a presentation of its national budget held on September 30. Our correspondent obtained the minister’s speech on Monday.

He noted that among the initial 10 proposals, three companies had made the final shortlist including, CRO Consortium, a consortium of three Trinidadian companies, INCA Energy, an American company, and Nigeria’s Oando Plc.

The bidding process began in February 2024, when the government of Trinidad and Tobago enlisted the services of US-based Scotia Capital to oversee the refinery’s procurement by inviting “expressions of interest.”

The refinery located in Pointe-a-Pierre, Trinidad had been closed since 2018, when the country’s Prime Minister, Keith Rowley noted that the refinery was recording losses of up to $2bn per annum.

Trinidad and Tobago, just like Nigeria is a crude oil-producing nation that relies on imported petroleum products for its energy demands.

According to reports, the refinery under review was built in 1917, making Trinidad the major oil supplier to the Caribbean region. In 1956, the owner of the refinery, Trinidad Leaseholds was acquired by Texaco