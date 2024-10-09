Again, NNPCL increases Petrol Price !

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from N855 per litre to N998 per litre.

The increase in the price of petrol, which came on Wednesday, was noticed at the pumps at all NNPCL depots in Lagos State.

The new development is a 12.7 percent or N113 increase from the initial price.

It may be recalled that the national oil company had on September 3, 2024 raised the price of petrol from N568, which was the lowest in Lagos, and N617 in some other parts of the country, to a minimum of N855, obtainable in Lagos.

YOUNEWS understands that the decision by NNPC to stop being the sole off-taker of petrol from the Dangote refinery means that the Federal Government has systematically stopped subsidy on petrol completely.

NNPC was shouldering a subsidy of about N3.3bn daily on Dangote petrol, meaning in 30 days it might spend N99bn to subsidise Dangote petrol to marketers.

YOUNEWS mentioned earlier that the price of petrol is expected to increase to N1,029.01/litre in the Federal Capital Territory based on a new petrol price template reportedly released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

With the expected exit of NNPCL as the exclusive off-taker from the Dangote refinery, the NMDPRA data provides insights into possible pump prices.

YOUNEWS earlier emphasized, …Of course, petrol price is going to rise once the subsidy is completely removed